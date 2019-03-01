Baby boomers think they're better at conserving energy than millennials, but they're actually using more than double the electricity, BC Hydro says.

A report released Friday by the utilities provider examined electricity use by generation, and found more than half of boomers thought millennials use more power than they do.

Only 40 per cent of millennials thought boomers used more.

But it turns out, boomers use twice as much, the study suggests. Reasons include owning larger homes and having more appliances and luxury amenities.

Four-in-10 of the boomers surveyed live in homes that are at least 2,000 square feet, while millennials statistically live in much smaller homes.

Larger homes mean boomers are more likely to have more electronics, pools, hot tubs, a wine or beer fridge and heated floors, BC Hydro said.

Boomers are more likely to cook dinner at home, in the oven, and are more likely to subscribe to cable TV.

"Between the TV, PVR and home theatre system, these items use significantly more electricity than the tablet or laptop that the majority of millennials use to stream shows and movies," BC Hydro said.

