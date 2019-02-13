British Columbia's energy minister lambasted the province's previous government Thursday over deals with independent power producers the NDP says left customers on the hook for billions.

"The previous government's choices related to BC Hydro and their constant interference with the BCUC resulted in long-term commitments of over $50 billion to private power producers," Michelle Mungall told reporters, adding that "BC Hydro bought too much emergency, the wrong type of energy and paid too much for it."

Mungall's remarks come just a day after the release of a damning report that claims BC Hydro ratepayers will pay more than $16 billion over the next 20 because the province's previous government pressured the utility to sign long-term contracts with independent power producers. That's about $4,000 per household or $200 a year.

Mungall commissioned the independent report and asked consultant Ken Davidson to examine factors that influenced BC Hydro's purchases from IPPS.

The NDP government released Davidson's findings on Wednesday evening, claiming his report details how the BC Liberals had "manufactured an urgent need for power" and stopped BC Hydro from producing its own – a process that led to the utility having to buy from private companies and, ultimately, raised prices.

"The BC Liberals' IPP scheme was a sweetheart deal for some, but not for British Columbians," Mungall said.

"B.C. didn't benefit. BC Hydro customers didn't benefit. A small number of well-placed independent power producers benefited, and customers were stuck with a 40-year payment plan."



BC Liberals fire back

The Opposition's BC Hydro critic said the province would have a "significant" shortage without the IPPs helping to supply electricity.

MLA Greg Kyollo said the NDP has also approved IPPs.

“After introducing a throne speech so devoid of ideas that NDP members had nothing to say, the government is now trying to distract from the fact they are out of gas," he said.

“The NDP promised to freeze hydro rates and have failed to do so. Now they’re looking to blame someone. The never-ending NDP blame game could cost up to 5,000 jobs, many of them First Nations workers.”

