If there’s one thing we know about Ellen DeGeneres, it’s that she likes to have fun. The beloved talk show host appeared at Rogers Arena Friday night for the highly anticipated and sold out, “A Conversation with Ellen.”

Nearly two decades after coming out on her sitcom, the comedian has become an icon and advocate in the LGBTQ2+ community, earning a Presidential Medal of Freedom from former U.S. President Barack Obama in 2016 -- a milestone for the entertainer.

“[My wife Portia de Rossi and I] didn’t sell our [wedding] photos. We gave them to People magazine to show that love is love…I want to normalize things that people aren’t comfortable with,” Ellen explained to moderator Dave Kelly.

At 60, DeGeneres has a remarkably youthful demeanour, arguably a key component to her relatability: Rogers Arena was filled with everyone from elementary-aged kids, young women in their 20s to families and grandparents. Even in a room of 16,000 people, the ‘conversation’ felt like a casual catch up with an old friend -- minus Ellen’s signature glass of tequila.

Fans Clarissa Moos of South Surrey and ashley Colaric from Vancouver came out to see their idol. (Credit: Cassie Gill)

“I accidentally scared a security guard [at Rogers Arena] today but I was trying to get my makeup person,” Ellen told the audience.

And when probed why she enjoys scaring people so much?

“It’s really fun…I don’t know why [as adults] we grow up and stop playing.”

That’s Ellen for you.

Among her other passions, as fans of her show are well aware, is animals. In celebration of Ellen’s 60th birthday, wife Portia de Rossi started The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund, which raises money and awareness to support global conservation efforts for critically endangered species. DeGeneres spoke fondly of her childhood idol, Dr. Dion Fossey, who was revered for her work with mountain gorillas in Rwanda. She said if she wasn’t doing what she does now, she is certain she would be working with animals full-time.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi in Rwanda. (Credit: Instagram)

“I was just texting with Bruno Mars today [about performing at a fundraiser] -- sorry to drop a name,” Ellen shared. (Side note: the last celebrity who texted her was Bradley Cooper - and she wants everyone to go see ‘A Star Is Born.’)

When Kelly asked what she loves about Canada -- given the political climate down south -- the answer was simple: “Everything.”

After a 15-year break, DeGeneres also announced she’s making her return to stand-up comedy with a holiday special on Netflix: the aptly titled “Relatable” will debut on the streaming platform on Dec. 18.

It may sound cliché, but Ellen chalks up her success to not letting fame or success change her. “I wouldn’t want to be anyone but myself.” And who does?

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airs weekdays on CTV at 4 p.m. PT.