

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Mission have apprehended an 83-year-old convicted killer who escaped from a minimum security prison Wednesday.

Ralph Whitfield Morris in serving a life sentence for the second-degree murder of his wife in 1982 as well as escaping lawful custody.

In a statement, police said staff at Mission Institution discovered that the elderly convict was missing during the 11 a.m. count.

"The Correctional Service of Canada immediately contacted the Mission Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and a warrant for his arrest was issued," the news release read.

He was taken into custody by the RCMP Wednesday evening.

Morris has a lengthy criminal history that includes an armed robbery in 1975.

And this wasn't his first time on the lam.

Morris escaped custody in 1988, 1990 and 1993.

His fourth escape happened in 2008 when he left the Kwikwexwelhp Healing Village near Agassiz, triggering a nation-wide search.

The CSC says it's investigating the circumstances surrounding Morris's escape.

With files from The Canadian Press