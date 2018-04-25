

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Mission are on a manhunt for an 83-year-old convicted killer they say escaped from a minimum security prison Wednesday.

Ralph Whitfield Morris in serving a life sentence for the second-degree murder of his wife in 1982 as well as escaping lawful custody.

In a statement, police said staff at Mission Institution discovered that the elderly convict was missing during the 11 a.m. count.

"The Correctional Service of Canada immediately contacted the Mission Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and a warrant for his arrest was issued," the news release read.

Morris has a lengthy criminal history that includes an armed robbery in 1975.

And this isn't his first time on the lam.

Morris escaped custody in 1988, 1990 and 1993.

His fourth escape happened in 2008 when he left the Kwikwexwelhp Healing Village near Agassiz, triggering a nation-wide search.

Morris was again the subject of a Canada-wide warrant back in July 2011 when he disappeared while on parole in Kamloops.

The convicted killer is 5-7 and weighs about 150 pounds. He is described as having a fair complexion, green eyes and grey hair.

CSC says it's working with police to find him as quickly as possible.

Authorities say Morris poses a "low public safety risk," but shouldn't be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.