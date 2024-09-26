Eby pledges more training spaces for skilled trades in B.C.

The leader of the BC NDP took his campaign to Chilliwack on Thursday where he pledged to double the number of trade-apprentice training spaces in the province.

David Eby made the announcement in front of dozens of skilled trades workers at the Teamsters training facility, explaining that he would invest $150 million over three years through the SkilledTradesBC program for careers in bricklaying, industrial electricity, machinery, plumbing and other skilled trades.

According to the NDP figures, that'll mean boosting the current number of training seats from 26,000 to more than 50,000.

Eby touted the move as an investment that would make the construction of much-needed homes and hospitals possible.

He also promised an additional $6 million in scholarships and bursaries to help those who can’t afford to pay for the program themselves.