VANCOUVER -- Families have a lot on their plate right now.

People have been navigating work from home schedules, schooling and many other shifts to daily routines.

Creating quick and nutritious meals shouldn't be another tedious item on the to do list.

Claudia Poulin, co-founder of Evive Nutrition, joined CTV Morning Live to share a simple solution.

Evive Nutrition offers complete smoothies and meals that can be delivered right to the door step.

The company was started by Poulin and her husband Dominic Dubé in 2015.

In their own words, they strive to make a positive impact on their environment and people's daily routines.

On the show Poulin shared how easy it is to prepare their delicious blender free smoothies in seconds.

They come in a variety of flavours to please even the pickiest of palates.

Their unique frozen cube delivery method is not limited to smoothies.

They offer four different frozen ingredient packs that transform into a hearty soup or can be made into a rice bowl.

This offers a convenient way for busy families to create a nutritious meal for lunch or dinner.

