VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Burnaby say they're investigating an early morning shooting that sent a man to hospital.

According to the RCMP, officers were called to a low-rise apartment building on Patterson Avenue, near George McLean Park shortly after 5 a.m. They had received reports of a home invasion.

When they arrived, police found a 31-year-old man with a minor gunshot wound and eventually taped off the entrance to the apartment building.

Mounties say they believe the shooting is targeted and unrelated to other violent incidents in the city. The victim is known to police.

"While it is still early in the investigation, it appears that this was not a random act," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP in a news release.

"Our teams are working hard to identify the suspect in this investigation and we’re asking anyone who may have information that they think could assist in our investigation to contact us."

Mounties say they're working with the victim to get a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information or possible surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

An incident near a low-rise apartment building in Burnaby prompted a major police response early Thursday morning.