

CTV Vancouver





A dump truck driver is dead following a fiery crash that snarled traffic on Highway 1 through Surrey Tuesday morning.

The vehicle veered off road near 176th Street at around 3 a.m., slamming into an overpass and bursting into flames.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and doused the fire, but were unable to save the driver.

The accident forced the closure of Highway 1 westbound for several hours. DriveBC reported a couple of lanes reopened around 9:15 a.m., but that drivers should still expect to see heavy delays in the area.

The highway was fully reopened by 6 p.m.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst