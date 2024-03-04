VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Drivers urged to use caution in Metro Vancouver after snowfall

    Snow on a Surrey street and sidewalk on the morning of March 4, 2024. Snow on a Surrey street and sidewalk on the morning of March 4, 2024.
    Drivers across the Lower Mainland are being urged to use caution Monday morning after a late winter storm ripped through the region.

    Environment Canada says between two and four centimetres of snow was projected to fall in parts of the Fraser Valley on Sunday evening leaving behind a slick conditions on many roads.

    The weather agency is expecting Abbotsford and Chilliwack will have a mix of wet flurries and rain showers throughout Monday morning before temperatures begin to rise upwards of 7 C.

    Further west in Metro Vancouver, Environment Canada says the weather pattern will shift to sun and cloudy conditions on Monday morning with temperatures hovering around 8 C.

    As of Monday morning, Environment Canada has yet to issue a weather warning or advisory for the South Coast.

    The Ministry of Transportation posted on social media that maintenance crews have been out in full force pre-treating and patrolling roads to remove any snow ahead of the morning commute.

    Drivers are being asked to prepare for the weather and drive with caution. 

