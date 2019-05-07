The B.C. government says it is adding technology capable of issuing automated speeding tickets at 35 intersections across the province in a bid to slow down speeders.

"Ignoring new, prominent warning signs and flying through one of British Columbia's highest-risk intersections soon will lead to an automated speeding ticket - a road safety approach proven to cut speeds and tragic outcomes elsewhere," the province said in statement announcing the changes Tuesday.

The government reviewed speed and crash data from the province's 140 intersections equipped with red-light cameras. It identified 35 among those that could benefit from additional safety measures.

The technology will be able to automatically send a ticket to the registered owner of the speeding vehicle.

"We have a record number of crashes happening - more than 900 a day in our province - and about 60 per cent of the crashes on our roads are at intersections," said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.

"We've taken time to systematically pinpoint the locations linked to crashes and dangerous speeds that are best suited to safely catching, ticketing and changing the behaviours of those who cause carnage on B.C. roads."

The Intersection Safety Camera program reported an average of 10,500 vehicles a year going at least 30 km/h over the posted speed limit.

"Speed has been one of the top contributing factors in casualty crashes at these intersections, which have had a combined total of more than 11,500 collisions per year," the province said.

The government is revealing the location of the 35 traffic cameras, but will not disclose the speed threshold that will trigger automated enforcement.

The intersections affected by the changes include:

Vancouver:

Boundary Road at East 49th Avenue

East Hastings Street at Main Street

East Hastings Street at Renfrew Street

Grandview Highway at Rupert Street

Granville Street at West King Edward Avenue

Kingsway at Joyce Street

Kingsway at Victoria Drive

Knight Street at East 33rd Avenue

Oak Street at West 57th Avenue

Oak Street at West 70th Avenue

Southeast Marine Drive at Kerr Street

West Georgia Street at Cardero Street

Surrey:

128th Street at 88th Avenue

152nd Street at 96th Avenue

152nd Street at King George Boulevard

64th Avenue at 152nd Street

96th Avenue at 132nd Street

King George Boulevard at 104th Avenue

King George Boulevard at 80th Avenue

Abbotsford:

Route 11 at Lonzo Road

Burnaby:

Kingsway at Boundary Road

Kingsway at Royal Oak Avenue

Willingdon at Deer Lake

Coquitlam:

Barnet Highway at Mariner Way

Delta:

Nordel Way at 84th Avenue

Kelowna:

Harvey Avenue at Cooper Road

Highway 97 North at Banks Road

Langley:

200th Street at 64th Avenue

Route 10 at Fraser Highway

Maple Ridge:

Lougheed Highway at 207th Avenue

Nanaimo:

Island Highway at Aulds Road

North Vancouver:

Marine Drive at Capilano Road

Pitt Meadows:

Lougheed Highway at Old Dewdney Trunk Road

Port Coquitlam:

Lougheed Highway at Shaughnessy Street

Richmond: