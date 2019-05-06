

Expensive sports car? Check. Reckless speeding? Check. Novice driver? Check.

Police are once again urging people to drive responsibly after officers impounded yet another pricey sports car that was caught going nearly double the speed limit on the Sea to Sky Highway.

Police clocked the 2018 McLaren 720S – which is valued at about $462,000 – zooming at 151 km/h in an 80 km/h zone just south of Squamish on Saturday.

There was a novice driver behind the wheel, and Cpl. Mike Halskov said officers found "evidence that the vehicle had been impounded previously for the same offence."

That was just one of five vehicles impounded on the highway Saturday as Mounties tried to crack down on high-risk driving behaviours in the Porteau Cove area. Another was a motorcycle that was clocked going 135 km/h, 55 km/h over the limit.

"Police would like to remind motorists that speeding is considered one of the high risk driving behaviours that leads to injuries and fatalities on B.C.'s highways. The faster you go, the longer it takes to stop and the less time you have to perceive and react to a situation," Halskov said in a news release.

The RCMP said there are five things motorists can do to protect themselves and others on the road, including drive defensively, obey speed limits, wear seatbelts, drive sober and avoid distractions.