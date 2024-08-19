Driver who crashed into yard of Langford home failed breathalyzer, RCMP say

A driver who crashed through the fence of a West Shore home over the weekend failed a breathalyzer test at the scene, according to the RCMP.

Emergency responders were called to a home on Selwyn Road in Langford around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, and arrived to find a 1993 BMW 320I had plowed into the yard of a property.

"Witnesses advised police the driver had slurred speech and was possibly impaired," West Shore RCMP said in a news release Monday.

"Remarkably, no one was injured in this collision."

The 40-year-old driver was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The man provided a breath sample and registered a "fail," according to the RCMP, who issued him a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and impounded his car for 30 days.