    • Driver who crashed into yard of Langford home failed breathalyzer, RCMP say

    Police respond to an alleged impaired driving crash in Langford, B.C., on Aug. 18, 2024. (Handout) Police respond to an alleged impaired driving crash in Langford, B.C., on Aug. 18, 2024. (Handout)
    A driver who crashed through the fence of a West Shore home over the weekend failed a breathalyzer test at the scene, according to the RCMP.

    Emergency responders were called to a home on Selwyn Road in Langford around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, and arrived to find a 1993 BMW 320I had plowed into the yard of a property.

    "Witnesses advised police the driver had slurred speech and was possibly impaired," West Shore RCMP said in a news release Monday.

    "Remarkably, no one was injured in this collision."

    The 40-year-old driver was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash, authorities said.

    The man provided a breath sample and registered a "fail," according to the RCMP, who issued him a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and impounded his car for 30 days.

