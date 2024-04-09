VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Driver spotted going wrong way on Highway 1, 'swerving all over the road': Abbotsford police

    Police released a photo of a suspect vehicle they say was driven dangerously in Abbotsford and Surrey on April 7, 2024. (Abbotsford Police Department handout) Police released a photo of a suspect vehicle they say was driven dangerously in Abbotsford and Surrey on April 7, 2024. (Abbotsford Police Department handout)
    Abbotsford police are asking for witnesses to come forward after an erratic driver was spotted travelling dangerously on Highway 1 and in multiple cities over the weekend.

    In a news release Tuesday, the Abbotsford Police Department said Surrey Mounties were called at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday after a driver was seen "travelling at high speeds, swerving all over the road, and running multiple red lights." The driver was in a red, 2016 Chevy Cruze, going along 100th Avenue from 148th Street, police said.

    Police continued to receive reports as the driver apparently went north along 160th Street before heading onto Highway 1. Once on the highway, the driver allegedly went into the oncoming lane of traffic, heading east in the westbound lanes. Police went to the area but couldn't spot the vehicle.

    Then, at about 5:20 p.m., Abbotsford police received calls reporting the same vehicle was spotted going into oncoming traffic on Marshall Road, near McCallum Road.

    This time, police were able to find the vehicle and detain the driver.

    Police have asked witnesses who may have spotted the vehicle in Surrey, Abbotsford or along Highway 1 on Sunday to contact them. Anyone with dash-cam video of the incident should also reach out to police. 

