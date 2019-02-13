

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police say a man involved in a four-car crash on Clark Drive and Venables Street earlier this month has died.

Police say the 23-year-old driver of a blue Honda Civic died in hospital.

The car was travelling south on Clark Drive against oncoming traffic, colliding with a Subaru and an Infiniti before rear-ending a delivery truck.

The two occupants of the Subaru were taken to hospital as a precaution, while the people in the Infiniti and the delivery truck were physically unharmed.