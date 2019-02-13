Driver involved in 4-car crash on Clark Drive dies in hospital
The aftermath of a car crash on Clark Drive is seen on Mon., Feb. 4, 2019. (CTV Vancouver)
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 3:35PM PST
Vancouver police say a man involved in a four-car crash on Clark Drive and Venables Street earlier this month has died.
Police say the 23-year-old driver of a blue Honda Civic died in hospital.
The car was travelling south on Clark Drive against oncoming traffic, colliding with a Subaru and an Infiniti before rear-ending a delivery truck.
The two occupants of the Subaru were taken to hospital as a precaution, while the people in the Infiniti and the delivery truck were physically unharmed.