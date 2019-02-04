A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a four car crash shut down a busy intersection in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

Police say a blue Honda Civic was travelling southbound on Clark Drive against oncoming traffic, striking a Subaru and an Infinity before rear-ending a delivery truck.

The 23-year-old driver of the Civic was transported to hospital, while the two occupants of the Subaru were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The people in the Infinity and the delivery truck were unharmed.

Police say the intersection of Clark Drive and Venables Street has been re-opened to traffic.