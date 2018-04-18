

CTV Vancouver





A 20-year-old man from Delta, B.C. could face impaired driving charges after a collision that shut down the Stanley Park Causeway Tuesday night.

According to a news release from West Vancouver police, an officer saw a southbound white Cadillac sedan doing 150 km/h as it came off the Lions Gate Bridge at around midnight—more than double the 60 km/h speed limit in the area.

Shortly after, the suspect car struck two other vehicles heading in the same direction before hitting a guard rail on the pedestrian path next to the road.

The driver of the Cadillac fled the scene after the crash, but was arrested by Vancouver police officers nearby.

He was served with a 90-day driving prohibition and released on a promise to appear in court in July.

Investigators say they will recommend charges including impaired driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Two passengers in the suspect vehicle suffered minor injuries. No one was injured in the other two cars.