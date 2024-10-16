Driver for Alta. company charged after crashing modular home into B.C. overpass

A semi driver who struck an overpass along Highway 1 while towing a modular home through B.C.'s Fraser Valley last week has been charged, authorities said Wednesday.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the collision was due to driver error, after the semi operator – who was working for Alberta-based Jones Transportation Inc. – strayed from the approved route.

The crash caused a temporary shutdown of the busy highway through Abbotsford, at No. 3 Road, early Friday afternoon, though the ministry has since confirmed the damage to the overpass was only "superficial," and that no repairs are needed.

B.C. Highway Patrol responded to the collision, and issued a $368 Motor Vehicle Act fine to the operator of the semi for driving without due care and attention.

"We understand how frustrating these incidents are for road users, and BCHP is going to help make sure drivers are held accountable for their decisions on the road," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a statement Wednesday.

The ministry said counterparts in Alberta have been notified of the incident as well.

The collision marked B.C.'s 24th overpass strike of 2024, most of which occurred in the Lower Mainland, according to a government website that tracks reported incidents.

Prior to Friday, the most recent overpass strike happened Oct. 4, on the Ladner Trunk Road onramp to Highway 99, and involved a vehicle operated by Super Save Hydro Vac Inc.

The cause was determined to be driver error, according to the ministry.

Earlier this year, the B.C. government introduced stiffer penalties for drivers found responsible for damaging provincial infrastructure, including fines of up to $100,000, imprisonment for up to 18 months, or both.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday