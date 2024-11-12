'Vigorous' storm prompts wind, rainfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast

Forecasters are warning about the potential for landslides, downed tree branches and power outages Tuesday as another “vigorous” storm bears down on B.C.’s South Coast.

The Pacific frontal system is expected to arrive in the afternoon and continue into Wednesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, which has issued a series of wind and rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island.

The weather agency said up to 90 mm of rain is expected in parts of Metro Vancouver – including West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam and Pitt Meadows – which could lead to washouts, rockfall, and water pooling on roads.

The most intense rain is anticipated on the North Shore.

“Steady rain will start this afternoon and intensify in the evening,” reads one warning issued at 5:27 a.m.

“On Wednesday, the heavy rain will change to moderate showers with the frontal passage and ease to a few light showers Wednesday evening.”

Similar conditions could be experienced on East Vancouver Island, from Courtenay to Campbell River, according to Environment Canada.

Meanwhile, gusting winds of up to 110 km/h are expected in some areas, including parts of Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and the Sunshine Coast.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches,” reads another warning.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Another blustery windstorm that arrived last week caused upwards of 230,000 power outages across the province, and caused a rare tornado on the Sunshine Coast that downed trees onto roads and highways.