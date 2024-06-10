Murder trial begins for man accused of killing teen bystander during B.C. gang shooting
Dressed in a navy blue suit, Kane Carter stood tall in the prisoner’s box and calmly entered not guilty pleas to the three charges against him in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Monday.
The 28-year-old, who’s being tried by jury, is charged with the second-degree murders of 15-year-old Alfred Wong, an innocent bystander and 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside, an alleged gang member, and the aggravated assault of Shaiful Khondoker, another innocent bystander who was shot but survived.
The incident happened on Jan. 13, 2018, when Wong, a Coquitlam high school student, was in the back seat of his family's car, when he was caught in the crossfire of a reckless gunfight on East Broadway near Ontario Street.
Wong was killed, as was Kevin Whiteside, a 23-year-old Vancouver resident who was known to police and believed to be "involved in gang life." At first, police believed Whiteside was the target of the shooting, but later said he was the one who instigated the deadly violence.
Vancouver police said in 2019 Whiteside was in the area to kill 28-year-old Matthew Navas-Rivas, who was dining out at a restaurant.
When Navas-Rivas left the restaurant, Whiteside reportedly shot at him, and a second person, who the Crown believes was Carter, opened fire.
Navas-Rivas wasn't injured, but was killed in another shooting months later near an East Vancouver elementary school.
In the Crown’s opening address to the jury, prosecutor Don Montrichard said Wong was struck in the right side of his chest with a single bullet, and he underwent emergency surgery but died a few days later.
Carter has admitted that he flew from Hamilton, Ont., to Abbotsford, B.C., in October of 2017, and began renting a condo under his younger brother’s name in November of 2017.
He also admits he flew back to Ontario on Jan. 20, 2018, one week after the fatal shootings.
Montrichard said much of the Crown’s case is circumstantial, relying heavily on video footage and cellphone records.
He says a black Pontiac van, believed to be Carter’s getaway vehicle, will also be a focal point of their case.
Montrichard says investigators later found the van parked in the underground parkade of the Surrey condo building where Carter was renting a unit.
He says Carter’s DNA as well as three fired bullet cases were found inside.
Carter has admitted that a vehicle of that make and model was parked near the shooting scene on the night of Jan. 13.
Montrichard says the Crown will call around 50 witnesses.
The trial is expected to run until late November.
With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Alyse Kotyk
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Travel warnings: Here's what Canadians should know this summer
With the summer travel season approaching, the government of Canada has issued advisories or warnings for Canadians who are heading to certain destinations.
Man who lit woman on fire aboard Toronto bus not criminally responsible for her death: lawyers
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a TTC bus two years ago admitted to causing her death, but should not be found criminally responsible due a diagnosis of schizophrenia, prosecutors and defence counsel argued at the outset of his trial in Toronto.
Oilers add Desharnais to lineup, sit Ceci for Stanley Cup Game 2 against Panthers
Kris Knoblauch is tinkering again. The Edmonton Oilers head coach is making at least one lineup change for Monday's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, adding defenceman Vincent Desharnais to the lineup at the expense of Cody Ceci.
Freeland presents capital gains proposal to Parliament, setting up key vote
Chrystia Freeland presented her promised capital gains proposal to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a key vote as the Liberals try to wedge the Conservatives on the contentious tax proposal.
Kia to recall 20,000 SUVs in Canada over fire risk, owners urged to park outside
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Soldiers in Malawi search for missing military plane carrying vice-president and former first lady
Soldiers are searching mountainous forests near a city in northern Malawi after a military plane carrying the country's vice-president and a former first lady went missing in the area Monday, President Lazarus Chakwera said.
New York takes Canadian national forward Sarah Fillier first overall in PWHL draft
New York filled a necessary need on offence by selecting Princeton and Canadian national team forward Sarah Fillier with the first pick in the Professional Women's Hockey League draft on Monday night.
Canadian fans get behind the Edmonton Oilers in their quest for the Stanley Cup
With each passing game in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it would appear that the size of the Edmonton Oilers fan base continues to grow.
Video shows moment float plane collided with boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious incident after a Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman, dog attacked by cougar in Vancouver Island provincial park
A helicopter was sent to rescue hikers and their dogs after a cougar attack in a Vancouver Island provincial park over the weekend, according to officials.
-
Child, dog among swamped kayakers rescued by U.S. Coast Guard off San Juan Islands
There was a rescue at sea over the weekend off the San Juan archipelago, when a group of kayakers’ boats got swamped in choppy waters.
-
Federal immigration money comes at 'expense' of Western Canada: B.C. premier
British Columbia Premier David Eby says federal immigration money is being "showered down" on Ontario and Quebec "at the expense" of Western Canada.
Kelowna
-
93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
-
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
Edmonton
-
Oilers add Desharnais to lineup, sit Ceci for Stanley Cup Game 2 against Panthers
Kris Knoblauch is tinkering again. The Edmonton Oilers head coach is making at least one lineup change for Monday's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, adding defenceman Vincent Desharnais to the lineup at the expense of Cody Ceci.
-
Dangerous offender designation hearing underway for man with history of pedophilia
A hearing is underway to determine if a man with a history of sexual offences against children should be designated a dangerous offender.
-
Pedestrian killed in Inglewood crash
A pedestrian was killed in a crash in the Inglewood neighourhood Monday morning.
Calgary
-
'Bowness needs some love right now': Bowness businesses feeling pinch in aftermath of water main break
Many businesses in Calgary's Bowness neighbourhood are feeling the pinch after a water main break and subsequent boil water advisory.
-
Here's what you can and cannot do amid Calgary's water crisis
As Calgary continues to deal with a water crisis amid a critical water main break, many people may be confused about what they can and cannot do, and how they can help conserve water.
-
Well-known white grizzly bear dies after collision on Trans-Canada
A well-known white grizzly bear often seen near the Trans-Canada Highway has died after being hit by a vehicle.
Lethbridge
-
Albertans attempt to build the world’s tallest Popsicle stick structure
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
-
Teenager stabbed during altercation in downtown Lethbridge, Alta.
On Sunday, just after midnight, two 17-year-old males arrived at hospital in Lethbridge, Alta., with one injured in a stabbing.
-
Man dropped off at hospital in Lethbridge, Alta., following assault, stabbing
A stabbed man was brought to hospital by his friends early Saturday morning in Lethbridge, Alta.
Winnipeg
-
Lawyers make closing arguments in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s defence lawyers have argued the accused had a history of schizophrenic delusions culminating in ‘catastrophic circumstances,’ while Crown prosecutors say the killings of four vulnerable Indigenous women were driven by Skibicki’s racist views and deviant sexual urges.
-
'A wonderful man': Family of Winnipeg cyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
-
Demonstrators shut down Winnipeg street at conclusion of Skibicki trial
Dozens of demonstrators briefly shut down the intersection outside the Manitoba Law Courts Monday, following final submissions in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
Regina
-
'A chaotic end of term': Sask. gov't, teachers unlikely to reach deal before summer, expert says
In what continues to be quite a lengthy battle between the Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation (STF) and the provincial government, it appears as though an agreement will not be reached by the end of the school year.
-
'Must've been a mistake': Accused Sask. killer Greg Fertuck says he didn’t mean to apply for a mistrial
A man on trial for murder said he mistakenly applied for a mistrial.
-
Man charged following break and enter in east Regina
A man was arrested after Regina police responded to a break and enter in progress near the city's warehouse district.
Saskatoon
-
'Must've been a mistake': Accused Sask. killer Greg Fertuck says he didn’t mean to apply for a mistrial
A man on trial for murder said he mistakenly applied for a mistrial.
-
'A chaotic end of term': Sask. gov't, teachers unlikely to reach deal before summer, expert says
In what continues to be quite a lengthy battle between the Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation (STF) and the provincial government, it appears as though an agreement will not be reached by the end of the school year.
-
Saskatoon man charged with assault after police airplane 'struck' with laser
Saskatoon police charged a man with assaulting a peace officer on Friday after they say he “struck” the police airplane with a blue laser light.
Toronto
-
Carolyn Parrish leading in Mississauga mayoral race, with more than 96 per cent of polls reporting
Former councillor and MP Carolyn Parrish appears poised to claim victory in Mississauga's mayoral race.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Carolyn Parrish has won Mississauga's mayoral byelection
Mississauga residents are heading to the polls today for a mayoral byelection that was made necessary following the resignation of Bonnie Crombie in January.
-
Man who lit woman on fire aboard Toronto bus not criminally responsible for her death: lawyers
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a TTC bus two years ago admitted to causing her death, but should not be found criminally responsible due a diagnosis of schizophrenia, prosecutors and defence counsel argued at the outset of his trial in Toronto.
Montreal
-
2 Montreal fire service employees suspended in wake of fiasco over terrace closures on Grand Prix weekend
Two employees with the City of Montreal's fire service have been suspended following the controversial closing of restaurant terraces on Peel Street during Grand Prix weekend.
-
PWHL Montreal selects American defender Cayla Barnes in 1st round of 2024 Draft
As expected, Canadian forward Sarah Fillier was the first player selected in the second Professional Women's Hockey League draft in history on Monday night. For their part, Montreal turned to a defender with their first selection, but not necessarily the one some observers had anticipated.
-
Laval woman with health condition faces eviction over dog trained to help her function
A Laval woman is facing eviction because of her dog as she faces a long journey to try and get the animal certified. Lisa Smith suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, a condition that causes spinal inflammation. She said she wouldn't be able to function without her dog, Kenya.
Ottawa
-
11-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Carp River in Ottawa's west end
Ottawa police say emergency crews received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child, 'possibly drowning,' at the Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end.
-
'He will never be the same boy': Mother shares story after son struck by impaired driver in Ottawa
A Gatineau mother is sharing her 8-year-old son’s story after he was struck by an impaired driver six months ago, and is still trying to rebuild his life.
-
Man facing charges following disruption of University of Ottawa graduation ceremony
A 27-year-old man is facing charges after a security guard was sprayed with a 'noxious substance' during a University of Ottawa graduation ceremony, according to Ottawa police.
Atlantic
-
Convicted N.B. killer denied parole after review; sister of victim "absolutely shocked"
The man convicted for the 1987 murder of a Moncton teenager has again been denied parole after a request to review his case.
-
Cole Harbour man, 76, charged with murder: N.S. RCMP
A 76-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.
-
'Can the triage process be better?': Halifax study looks at ways to diagnose, treat skin cancers faster
A dermatologist in Halifax is looking at new ways to better diagnose skin cancers and have them treated at an earlier stage.
London
-
'Next-level kind of hate': Alleged hate-driven arson concerning for Muslims and police
As London, Ont. police continue to search for a suspect, concern is growing over an arson Saturday.
-
Former girlfriend of the accused testifies at murder trial
The former girlfriend of Boris Panovski testified about some peculiar activity by the accused in the days surrounding the shooting death of a Toronto-area businessman.
-
'Enhanced safety and security measures' at Western University's spring convocation amid pro-Palestinian protest concerns
The first spring convocation ceremony was held inside Western University’s Alumni Hall Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
First-year students wait and worry over residence approval at University of Guelph
Many incoming first-year students at the University of Guelph were told last week that they wouldn’t have a guaranteed spot in residence next fall. The situation got a little clearer on Monday.
-
WRPS spent nearly 18,000 hours responding to calls near shelters and encampments in 2023
A report going before the Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) Board on Wednesday outlines how much time officers have spent responding to calls related to homelessness.
-
Ont. woman says all belongings inside storage unit destroyed by rat infestation
A Cambridge, Ont. woman wants to be reimbursed after rats destroyed all of her belongings which were kept inside a storage unit.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is what two North Bay mothers want you know about scoliosis
June is national Scoliosis Awareness month and two North Bay families are sharing their stories to help others understand the disease of the spine.
-
Former teacher avoids jail time for historical sexual assaults involving young students
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
-
Body of missing man found after canoes capsize in northwestern Ontario
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after two canoes capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, provincial police say.
N.L.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.