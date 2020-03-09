VANCOUVER -- Police in North and West Vancouver say they set up signs last week warning drivers to stay off the phone but still handed out 36 tickets for distracted driving within metres of those signs.

West Vancouver Police Const. Kevin Goodmurphy says, for some reason, drivers still aren't getting the message.

He says during a 90-minute blitz at the height of rush hour last Friday, officers had no trouble spotting drivers texting or talking on their phones while behind the wheel.

The distracted driving campaign is set to continue through March and beyond.