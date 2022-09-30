Dozens rally in Vancouver to demand end of health-care fees for international students

Dozens marched from Joyce-Collingwood SkyTrain Station to Health Minister Adrian Dix's office Thursday evening to protest the fee B.C. charges international students for health care.

The province implemented the fee in September 2019, as it was phasing out Medical Services Plan premiums for everyone else in the province. Anyone with a study permit is charged $75 per month.

Organizers of the protest argue the additional cost is unfair to international students, who already pay high tuition fees and rent.

"It's very exclusionary and very unjust," said Rahil Adeli, a recent graduate and former international student from Iran.

"A fair society should be equitable for everyone, and it doesn't matter if I pay this fee or not, we need to speak up for the rights of all people, our friends, everyone in our society," she continued.

Another organizer said it's upsetting to see how many people are impacted by the fee.

"It makes me angry to see the government caving into racist attacks on international students and imposing a fee on international students who are struggling," said Omar Chu of Sanctuary Health.

"We're supposed to live in a universal health-care system, and part of universality is making sure that everyone who is covered by health care has equal access," he added.

While Dix's office was closed, the protest was a symbolic gesture to raise awareness of the issue.

"They think that international students are here to pay, they're here to make money for the province, and that's not a fair way to treat international students," said Cameron Anderson, an international student from the United States.

"They don't need to do this. They're doing it because they can and because a lot of people don't care," he added.

CTV News reached out to the province for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.