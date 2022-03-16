Dozens of celebrities sign petition calling on RBC to stop financing Coastal GasLink pipeline in B.C.

Dozens of celebrities have signed a petition calling on the Royal Bank of Canada to stop financing the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in northern B.C.

The campaign, "No More Dirty Banks," asks for the bank to withdraw its financial support of the pipeline immediately. It appears to have been signed by dozens of artists like Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Amy Schumer. Celebrities have signed the petition because RBC is parent company to City National Bank, known as the "bank of the stars."

In a video posted to the campaign's website, actor and producer Mark Ruffalo, spoke against the project.

"Right now major banks like the Royal Bank of Canada are financing a fracked gas pipeline, bulldozing through the land of the Wet'suwet'en nation in northern British Columbia, Canada," he said in the video.

"The Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs never consented to this pipeline being construction through their territories, which would risk the sacred headwaters of Wedzin Kwa River."

The Coastal GasLink pipeline has been a focal point of protests by Indigenous land defenders and those aligned with hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation.

The pipeline is being constructed on the nation's traditional territory, and while its owner has agreements with elected Indigenous governments along the route, many hereditary chiefs oppose the project. The conflict prompted nationwide blockades in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en protesters in February 2020.

Recently, the Coastal GasLink worksite was targeted in what police described as a violent attack. Mounties said about 20 people, with some carrying axes, attacked security guards and smashed vehicle windows one night in February. Millions of dollars in damage was reported in the incident.

The pipeline would transport natural gas from Dawson Creek in northeastern B.C. to a processing facility in Kitimat.

Ruffalo said recent reports of violence towards land defenders protesting in the area have made action "even more urgent."

"For the last three years and as recently as last November, the RCMP violently arrested and detained non-violent Indigenous land defenders and journalists," he said.

Ruffalo said RBC is supporting the pipeline project with hundreds of millions of dollars and called it the "linchpin" in a large loan backed by more than two dozen banks.

"Even though RBC has made commitments to Indigenous human rights, they continue to fund Coastal GasLink's violence against the Wet'suwet'en people," he said.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to RBC and TC Energy, which owns Coastal GasLink, for comment on the campaign.

"Our sacred headwaters, the Wedzin Kwa river, is the lifeline for our people. By financing Coastal GasLink, CNB's parent company RBC is putting us profoundly at risk," said Gidimt’en Checkpoint spokesperson Sleydo’, Molly Wickham, in a news release about the petition.

"The gas pipeline violates our hereditary title, and has led to years of RCMP violence and harassment of peaceful Indigenous land defenders, and the forced removal of Wet’suwet’en peoples from our territory. We’ve been crystal clear: RBC must divest from this toxic project, which threatens Wet’suwet’en land, air and water, and steamrolls Indigenous rights."

Organizers of the campaign hosted a news conference Wednesday and plan to take action in Los Angeles Friday. Events are also planned across North America on April 7, when RBC is hosting its annual shareholder meeting.