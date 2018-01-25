

CTV Vancouver





An arsonist targeting downtown Vancouver porta-potties appears to have struck again.

Little was left of a portable toilet outside the Blue Horizon Hotel on Robson Street following a fire on Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to the strange blaze only days after Vancouver police issued a statement saying there had been seven fires in portable washrooms in the last two months.

Prior to Wednesday's incident, the fires all occurred between Dec. 8 and Jan. 19. So far, no one has been injured.

In most cases, the fire damage was limited to the porta-potty itself, but Vancouver Police Sgt. Jason Robillard said one spread to a nearby building.

Robillard confirmed to CTV News that a fire that occurred on Jan. 4 at Vancouver Art and Leisure, an artist collective in East Vancouver, is part of their investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available, but an online fundraiser set up to recoup some of the expenses is trying to raise $10,000.

Donations would help cover insurance costs, loss of business, provisions for staff that are out of work and security for the property, the GoFundMe page said.

The value of a single porta-potty is about $1,200, police said.

Officers have not released locations of the other fires, but ask anyone with more information is asked to contact them.

Investigators also recommend anyone with a porta-potty on their property move it away from buildings or structures, lock it overnight and remove the toilet paper and hand sanitizer.