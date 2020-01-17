VANCOUVER -- A man in his 30s has been charged with murder following an assault that proved fatal in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

The victim, 35-year-old Cong Tran, was found wounded in the area of East Hastings Street and Heatley Avenue on April 1, police said in an emailed statement more than nine months later.

Tran died in hospital five days later.

Officers said the identified a suspect quickly: 32-year-old Chad Harry.

"The victim and suspect had an altercation that led to the assault," Const. Tania Visintin said Friday.

In the months that followed, officers worked to gather enough evidence to get charges approved.

Harry, a resident of Surrey, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder. He is in police custody.