TransLink adding double-decker buses to fleet in 2019
TransLink to test two buses during its three month pilot program.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 30, 2018 11:43AM PDT
Last Updated Friday, March 30, 2018 12:12PM PDT
Double-decker buses will soon be a permanent fixture on the streets of Metro Vancouver.
TransLink has announced it will add double-decker buses to its fleet starting sometime in mid-2019.
A statement from the transit authority says a four-month pilot project to provide service on long-haul bus routes in Vancouver, Langley, Surrey, White Rock and Delta received overwhelmingly positive feedback.
It says the buses provide extra leg room while increasing capacity for passengers and are easy to maintain.