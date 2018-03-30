

The Canadian Press





Double-decker buses will soon be a permanent fixture on the streets of Metro Vancouver.

TransLink has announced it will add double-decker buses to its fleet starting sometime in mid-2019.

A statement from the transit authority says a four-month pilot project to provide service on long-haul bus routes in Vancouver, Langley, Surrey, White Rock and Delta received overwhelmingly positive feedback.

It says the buses provide extra leg room while increasing capacity for passengers and are easy to maintain.