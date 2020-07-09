VANCOUVER -- A family hoping to fundraise the $3 million cost of a new drug to treat their baby daughter has seen donations skyrocket over the past few days: $800,000 has been donated in just one week, pushing the total to just over $1 million.

Two-month-old Lucy van Doormaal has a neuromuscular disorder called Spinal Muscular Atrophy 1, or SMA1. The rare genetic disorder affects Lucy’s motor neurons, “reducing her ability for activities such as sitting, crawling, head and neck control, and swallowing,” her parents wrote on a GoFundMe page they set up.

If left untreated, the baby may not live longer than a year.

B.C.'s health ministry currently covers one treatment for SMA called Spinraza. The other treatment the Van Doormaals are considering, called Zolgensma, was submitted to the Common Drug Review on June 25.

Both drugs are expensive: a single dose of Zolgensma costs around $3 million, and it’s often referred to as the most expensive drug in the world.

But Spinraza costs about $750,000 for the first year and about $350,000 after that, said Dr. Durhane Wong-Rieger of the Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders.

That makes the eye-popping cost of Zolgensma actually cheaper than a decade of similar treatment on Spinraza, she said.

However, Zolgensma is not covered in Canada because it is still being reviewed by the national Common Drug Review. B.C.’s health ministry says it needs to wait for that review to be completed before the Van Doormaals can request PharmaCare coverage for it.

Since media stories first appeared about Lucy and Kaysen Martin, an Edmonton toddler who has the same genetic disorder, the issue has caught the eye of celebrities like Ryan Reynolds. The Vancouver-raised actor donated $5,000 each to fundraisers for Kaysen and Lucy.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Alyse Kotyk, Jon Woodward and CTV News Edmonton