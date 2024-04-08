VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Don't let the weather get you down, there will be a total eclipse over B.C. in 2099

    Share

    A total eclipse was never in the cards for Metro Vancouver on Monday, but it was so overcast that even catching a glimpse of the moon taking a so-called "bite" out of the sun was impossible.

    A weather system brought in thick clouds and heavy rain, and refused to budge, let the sun shine through.

    People who were looking forward to the event and bought protective glasses probably wish they had saved their money.

    In fact, it was so cloudy most people didn't know which direction to look to find the sun.

    "At first I was really excited," a boy told CTV News about the eclipse. "But then when I saw the weather, I'm like, seriously?"

    On a day that made you feel like you wanted to stay inside and watch television, that's what people did.

    A large crowd piled into the H.R. McMillan Space Centre in Vancouver, and watched NASA's live feed.

    "Even with the rain clouds, people still want to hang-out with other people to experience this very magical event," said program co-ordinator Michael Unger.

    Researchers at UBC's department of physics and astronomy also wanted to capture some of that magic.

    "We were hoping to have a big set up with a couple of solar telescopes, and lots of eclipse glasses to hand around hand around," said Dr. Ingrid Stairs.

    But telescopes do not do well in the rain, and wouldn't have been able to observe the sun or the moon anyway.

    Stairs said the next total eclipse over British Columbia will make its way across the province in September 2099.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's new 'Our North, Strong and Free' defence policy explained

    Announced Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, the spending is expected to total just over $8 billion over the next five years and $73 billion in the next two decades for new equipment and infrastructure, including improvements to Canadian air and sea fleets, communications technologies and services for military personnel.

    Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction

    Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News