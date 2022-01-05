Don't harass workers at COVID-19 test centres, B.C. officials warn

B.C.'s top doctor and the province's ministers of health and public safety say they've "received reports" of people threatening, intimidating and harassing workers at COVID-19 testing centres.

In a joint statement issued Wednesday evening, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth condemned the incidents, which they say involved people who were seeking tests.

The trio noted that the provincial government recently implemented the Access to Services Act, which - among other things - makes impeding services or intimidating workers at COVID-19 testing sites illegal.

"Incidents of threats and aggressive behaviour will be reported to police," the officials said in their written statement.

"Our health-care workers need a safe and respectful workplace, free of abuse and threats of violence, so they can continue their work to keep us safe."

They also called on members of the public to follow current public health guidance on testing, which limits who can get a PCR test with the province currently at its maximum lab capacity.

"If you do not have any symptoms, you do not need to be tested," the officials said. "Please do not attempt to access testing services. This will allow health-care workers to prioritize care to those who need it."

Testing is also not recommended for people under age 65, unless they have underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk for complications from COVID-19. Those under 65 who have symptoms are being offered rapid tests, rather than PCR tests.

"As a reminder, if you are feeling unwell at all, even if you think it isn't COVID-19, even if you think it is just a mild cold or flu, you need to stay away from others until you feel better," Henry, Dix and Farnworth said Wednesday.

"We continue to urge all British Columbians to follow all provincial health officer orders, stay home when sick, wear a mask in all indoor public spaces, keep your distance from others when you are out, wash your hands frequently and most importantly, if you haven't done so already, get vaccinated."