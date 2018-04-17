

CTV Vancouver





The RCMP is asking the public to help identify a suspect in a sexual assault that was reported last month in Surrey.

The victim was allegedly groped the afternoon of March 15 while shopping at a store on King George Boulevard, near the Simon Fraser University City Centre campus.

A suspect was captured on surveillance camera, but investigators have so far been unable to identify him.

"After exhausting other investigational avenues, the Surrey RCMP is requesting the public's assistance," Cpl. Elenore Sturko said in a news release.

The man is described as South Asian, 5-10 tall, about 160 lbs. with black hair and a black partial beard. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, a green jacket and white shoes on the day of the incident.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.