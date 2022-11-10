Do you recognize this man? Suspect accused of 'multiple indecent acts' in Kelowna

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who was allegedly caught on camera committing "multiple indecent acts" in B.C.'s Okanagan over the course of a week.

Authorities said the incidents took place in the 1900 block on Lindahl Street in Kelowna between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2, and were recorded on a private security system.

On Thursday, Kelowna RCMP released two images of a suspect dressed in plaid.

"If you recognize the male or the unique clothing depicted in the image, we are asking that you make contact with our investigators," Cpl. Tim Russell of the detachment's Vulnerable Person Unit said.

Authorities declined to provide any further details on the nature of the indecent acts, but said they were done in view of a victim or victims.

Information can be shared by calling the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and referencing file number 2022-68916. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.