

CTV Vancouver





Police in Abbotsford and Vancouver have issued warnings to the public following a series of distraction-style jewelry thefts targeting seniors this week.

In a statement issued Friday, the Abbotsford Police Department said victims in both incidents in that city were elderly and were walking in their neighbourhoods with their grandchildren when the incidents occurred.

"In both instances, a vehicle stopped and a female passenger asked the victim for directions to the hospital," police said. "After directions were provided, the female exited the vehicle and made an excuse to place jewelry on the victim. While doing so, the suspect discreetly removed the victim’s own expensive jewelry."

Vancouver police described receiving reports of six similar thefts that took place on Wednesday and Thursday between 3 and 5:30 p.m. on each day.

"All six cases involve a suspect getting out of a vehicle, and approaching an elderly woman who is on her own," the VPD's Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a statement.

"After a brief conversation, the thief makes physical contact with the victim and, in most cases, swaps the victim’s expensive jewelry with inexpensive jewelry. The victims were not aware that their jewelry has been taken until after the thief left."

Robillard described the suspect in the South Vancouver thefts as a short, heavy-set woman with a dark, olive complexion and a round face. Police said she is between 40 and 50 years old and was wearing a white shawl at the time of the alleged incidents.

The female suspect in Abbotsford is described as being South Asian or Middle East and between 50 and 60 years old. Police described the male driver as South Asian or Middle East with black hair. They believe he is between 20 and 30 years old.

It's unclear if police in the two cities are looking for the same people, but the Abbotsford police statement did reference "a noticeable increase in similar distraction-style thefts in other Lower Mainland municipalities in recent weeks.

"The descriptions of the suspects and their vehicles vary, so it is possible multiple thieves are working as a group."

Meanwhile, both departments are urging residents to be vigilant and call 911 if they are approached by a stranger.

“We are encouraging family and friends to tell seniors in our communities about this scam,” Robillard said. “Remind them to be very cautious if someone enters their personal space.”

Those with information that could advance the investigations are asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-8225 or police in Vancouver at 604-717-2541, depending on where they live.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.