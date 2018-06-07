

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are warning seniors to be wary of touchy strangers after receiving several reports of so-called "distraction thefts" in recent weeks.

The thieves target seniors who are wearing jewelry, such as necklaces and rings, and use various excuses to get close to them. They then use sleight of hand to remove the victims' valuables and take off.

"These thieves are smooth and quickly get into your personal space. Victims usually don't realize their jewelry has been taken until after the crooks are gone," Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release.

The criminals will sometimes begin by offering to sell the seniors more jewelry on the cheap, or even give it to them for free. In one instance on May 22, two suspects approached a 70-year-old Chinese woman on her driveway and started placing rings on her hands and a necklace around her neck.

She pulled away from them, but they still managed to steal a necklace she was wearing.

Another theft attempt on May 30 was thwarted by an 80-year-old Italian woman. Police said she was approached by a frantic suspect who pretended she needed directions to the hospital.

The woman hugged the senior to thank her, then tried to steal her necklace, but the victim pushed her away and grabbed her jewelry back.

Police said they are still working to obtain specific suspect descriptions because there seem to be multiple people involved in the thefts, but they are encouraging people to be vigilant.

Doucette also urged family and friends to talk to the seniors in their lives about the scam, and warn them to be suspicious of anyone who tries to invade their personal space.

People who are approached by suspected distraction thieves should call 911 immediately, police said.