Two suspects arrested in connection with a series of distraction thefts at Metro Vancouver SkyTrain stations were also wanted on Canada-wide immigration warrants, transit police said Thursday.

Since July 13, authorities have received 10 reports of passengers on the Canada Line being targeted by two men and a woman using what investigators called "sophisticated distraction techniques and sleight of hand" to steal their PIN numbers and payment cards.

"All these incidents are very similar in that one or more people from the group offer their assistance to the victim at the ticket vending machines, passing themselves off as Good Samaritans," transit police said in a statement.

Police allege the trio would wait until a victim had successfully bought a fare before distracting them using a "well-choreographed routine" that could include bumping or nudging the victim, or engaging them in a conversation to draw their attention while another suspect stole their wallet or purse.

"Once in possession of the victim’s debit or credit card, it is used to remove large sums of money and make substantial purchases," investigators said. "In some cases, losses have been in excess of $5,000."

Officers patrolling Yaletown Station at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 21 spotted a man and a woman they recognized from a police bulletin about the investigation.

Ricardo Oprea and Alina Raducanu were taken into custody. Both are 31 years old, police said, and both were wanted on Canada-wide immigration warrants. The suspects were remanded in custody pending their hearings.

Raducanu appeared for her immigration hearing on July 26. She was arrested by transit police as she left the hearing, but later released on a promise to appear in court on Oct. 11.

Oprea attended his immigration hearing on Tuesday and was remanded in custody until his second hearing at the end of the month.

Police say the third suspect was seen boarding a train at Yaletown Station while officers apprehended Oprea and Raducanu.

He has been identified as 30-year-old Auras Raducanu and is believed to be the female suspect's husband.

He is described as an eastern European male with a slim build, short, dark-brown hair, brown eyes and dark-framed glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who believes they have been the victim of a distraction theft is asked to contact investigators at 604-516-7419 and cite file number #18-13497.

The arrests come about two months after police in Vancouver issued a warning to the public about thieves using similar tactics to target seniors wearing jewelry.