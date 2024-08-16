Demolition underway for East Vancouver building burned in 3 fires

Crews have begun demolishing an apartment building in East Vancouver that was damaged in a series of fires beginning last summer.

The latest blaze at 414 East 10th Ave. broke out last week, and quickly spread across the top floor of the three-storey structure.

All 70 of the former tenants were displaced after a previous fire in July 2023, leaving the building uninhabited – except for some squatters who subsequently moved in shortly after, according to firefighters.

An East Vancouver apartment building on 10th Avenue is demolished on Aug. 16, 2024, following a serious fire.

Flames broke out at the property a second time in August 2023, but were quickly extinguished.

Prior to the most recent fire, officials said the condition of the building did not "meet the criteria to order it demolished in the interest of public safety," but that changed last week.

Firefighters have not commented on the cause of the latest fire.