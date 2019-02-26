

CTV Vancouver





An off-duty Delta police officer injured while intervening in a domestic dispute outside an elementary school earlier this month has been released from hospital, the department told CTV News.

Sgt. John Jasmins jumped into action after an altercation broke out between a husband and wife outside Immaculate Conception School on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Jasmins was stabbed in the abdomen several times as he tried to hold the armed suspect down. The officer was transported to hospital in serious condition.

"He is doing well, and is both overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support he has received from everyone within Delta police, the greater law enforcement family and of course the public," the department said in an email Tuesday.

The 41-year-one woman involved in the incident suffered multiple stab wounds as well.

Delta PD said she remains in serious, but stable condition and is recovering well.

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon. He was scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Monday.