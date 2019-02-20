

CTV Vancouver





Delta police say they're investigating an assault and stabbing involving an off-duty cop in front of a private elementary school that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the officer witnessed an assault occurring between a man and a woman in front of Immaculate Conception School on 119th Street shortly after 3 p.m.

"He intervened, and during the altercation the woman and the officer were stabbed,” said Delta PD spokesperson Cris Leykauf.

A suspect is in police custody, but investigators remain on scene.

Images on social media show a man who appears to have blood on his pants and is in handcuffs and with police surrounding him.

Ron Calliou says he arrived at the school to pick up his daughter and saw a man handcuffed outside.

"He was quite calm," he said. "There was quite a bit (of blood). There was some spatter on his shirt, but down his leg it basically covered his entire thigh area."

Calliou says parents and kids were told to go to the gym and wait for further instructions from police before they were eventually allowed to leave.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Steve Murray