The off-duty police officer who was stabbed outside a Delta elementary school Wednesday is being hailed as a hero for potentially saving a woman's life.

On Thursday, Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord praised Acting Sgt. John Jasmins for intervening after a fight erupted between a husband and wife outside Immaculate Conception School.

"If John wouldn't have intervened, certainly life-threatening injuries could have resulted to this woman," Dubord said. "He really is a hero."

Both Jasmins and the woman were waiting for their children to leave school Wednesday before the altercation started. Authorities said Jasmins was sitting in a car when he saw the couple's fight beginning to escalate.

Dubord said Jasmins ran and tackled a suspect, only to be stabbed in the abdomen several times as he was trying to hold the man down. The woman, who is a 41-year-old Delta resident, suffered multiple stab wounds as well.

According to Dubord, Jasmins’ young children came out of the school and witnessed some of the altercation. They called 911.

“He wanted to make sure that he provided the thank you to his children who acted in a very brave matter,” Dubord said on Jasmins’ behalf.

The day after the startling incident, both victims remain in hospital undergoing treatment. Dubord said the woman remains in serious condition, while Jasmins' condition has improved to stable.

Suspect Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon. While he did not have a criminal record, Delta Police did have information about his relationship with the female victim.

“Certainly we were aware the marriage was dissolving,” the chief said adding officers have no record of previous physical violence between the couple.

Jasmins has more than 13 years’ experience with the Delta police. While he currently oversees community policing, he has worked with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit on anti-gang programs.

The chief said officers are police "24/7" whether on duty or not and that Jasmins responded accordingly.

“It would be the expectation of all our team, if they see something like this, this significant, to be able to take appropriate action,” Dubord explained.

Jasmins is said to be "amazingly upbeat" given the circumstances, but anxious to get out of hospital.

Dubord praised the bystanders at the scene for helping to clear the area and get all of the children back into the school for safety. Officers reached the scene about a minute after receiving the first 911 call, and arrested a suspect shortly after arriving.

George is scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court Monday.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith