A sexual harassment complaint leveled at the Delta Police Department is being investigated internally with external oversight, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Sharlene Brooks told CTV News a third-party came forward with allegations of harassment and sexual harassment back in October, and Chief Neil Dubord responded swiftly by reaching out to the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner.

The OPCC determined the investigation would best be handled within the department, Brooks said, but the office will oversee the process and outcome.

"They will get a full investigative report with the disciplinary authority's decision, and should there be any consequences or disciplinary action taken they will get a copy of that for their review," she said.

Brooks could not share any specific details of the alleged behaviour, but said the sexual harassment complaint involves "inappropriate comments and inappropriate jokes with sexual undertones."

"It's a difficult situation," Brooks added. "This certainly gives all of us pause to reflect on our own conduct and really ask ourselves, are we contributing to a positive and respectful workplace?"

Delta police would not comment on whether the allegations involve more than one employee.

Brooks said the department has a robust workplace policy that's in line with WorkSafeBC standards and the province's human rights code. Punishments for violations range from verbal reprimands to firings.

It was one of the policies Dubord opted to review and update after joining the department, she added.

"Chief Dubord has made it extremely clear across the organization that he wants to foster an environment where people can bring issues to the forefront so they can be dealt with," Brooks said.

Though the investigation has already been going on for months, Brooks doesn't expect it to be completed until late December or early January.