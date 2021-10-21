Delta, B.C., Company Celebrates Monumental Waste Reduction Milestone

VANCOUVER -

What do cows in Japan, gardeners in Arizona and B.C. soccer players have in common?

The answer is Delta, B.C.'s homegrown Western Rubber Products, a division of Liberty Tire.

Western Rubber Products transports tires from over 2,000 collection points across the province to its primary recycling facility in Delta.

Once on site, tires are turned into a vast array of innovative products.

The tires are recycled into items like mats that cows stand on, decorative and durable "bark" mulch, and components of Astroturf, which soften the surfaces of playing fields for athletes.

Western Rubber Products has been serving British Columbia for over 30 years. It recycles between 5-6 million tires a year.

This year the company celebrated a monumental milestone: it recycled its 100 millionth tire.

This means over 100 million waste tires have been kept out of waterways, natural areas and landfills.

Not only is Western Rubber Products making an environmental impact, it is making an economic one as well.

It directly employs more than 120 people in the province and works with numerous truck contractors for tire transportation.

It is Waste Reduction Week in Canada.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about this innovative local company that is recycling tires safely and responsibly.