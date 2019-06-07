

CTV News Vancouver





Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the Alex Fraser Bridge as crews look to complete joint repair work over the next two weekends.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said two lanes will be closed over the weekends of June 7 and 14, but two lanes will remain open in both directions to help drivers.

The closures are scheduled to last from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday on both weekends.

"Travellers are asked to expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and follow signs and traffic control personnel," the ministry said in a statement.

The lanes were originally scheduled to only be closed June 1 to 3 and 7 to 10, but the ministry announced a third closure on Friday, scheduled for the next weekend.

Despite the repairs to the bridge's south approach, the ministry says the bridge is secure and is safe to travel on.