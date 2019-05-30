

CTV News Vancouver





Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the Alex Fraser Bridge for the next two weekends as crews complete joint repair work on the busy crossing.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said two lanes will be closed over the weekends of June 1 and 7, but two lanes will remain open in both directions.

The closures will last from 8 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday on both weekends.

"Travellers are asked to expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and follow signs and traffic control personnel," the ministry said in a news release.

Despite the necessary repairs, which are taking place on the bridge's south approach, the government said the Alex Fraser is "structurally secure and remains safe for travel."