Delays expected during weekend lane closures on Alex Fraser Bridge
The Alex Fraser Bridge is seen in this undated Google Maps image.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 9:15AM PDT
Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the Alex Fraser Bridge for the next two weekends as crews complete joint repair work on the busy crossing.
The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said two lanes will be closed over the weekends of June 1 and 7, but two lanes will remain open in both directions.
The closures will last from 8 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday on both weekends.
"Travellers are asked to expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and follow signs and traffic control personnel," the ministry said in a news release.
Despite the necessary repairs, which are taking place on the bridge's south approach, the government said the Alex Fraser is "structurally secure and remains safe for travel."