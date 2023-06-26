Decision expected on controversial condo tower in Vancouver’s Chinatown
A contentious meeting is happening at Vancouver City Hall Monday that will determine the fate of a plot of land in the heart of Chinatown.
105 Keefer St. has been the subject of fierce debate for many years, but soon the city’s development permit board will make a decision.
More than 100 speakers weighed in during hearings on the controversial plan earlier this month.
The problem many people have with the current proposal is that it calls for market-rate condos with no social housing.
The Vancouver Tenants Union has led many rallies against the project.
The group wants the board to refuse the proposal and instead build social housing at welfare and pension rates on the site.
“It's not affordable to people who live in the neighborhood who clearly need social housing—welfare and pension rate housing that is adequate, that is safe, that is decent for everybody in the neighborhood,” said Tintin Yang, of the Vancouver Tenants Union.
Yang says the introduction of new condos contributes to the rapid decline of small businesses that the community relies on.
“The small grocery stores that a lot of the seniors depend on are being lost at a very rapid rate. Because a lot of people who make higher incomes don't necessarily want to shop at those kinds of stores,” said Yang.
She argues this will make life even more difficult for those who struggle to make ends meet.
“These businesses that the seniors actually depend on and need, and they’re actually low income folks. They're losing those businesses at an incredibly fast rate due to the introduction of these condos,” Yang told CTV News earlier this month.
The land has been a surface parking lot for the last 50 years.
Beedie Living wants to build a nine-storey building with 111 market-rate condos, a seniors centre and retail on the ground floor.
“This has been an empty parking lot for over 50 years. So even before, you know, I was around, Chinatown has gone through evolutions over the last 100 years and this is just part of it,” said Jordan Eng, president of the Chinatown BIA.
Eng says he believes the development will contribute to an inclusive neighborhood with seniors and working people.
“These aren't luxury condominiums. No one goes to Chinatown to buy a luxury condominium,” said Eng.
The proposal was first brought to city hall in 2017 and was rejected, largely due to overwhelming opposition from the community.
One of the concerns was the proximity of the site to the Chinatown Memorial Plaza, where there’s a monument honouring the contributions of Chinese-Canadians to the city and country.
The developer then took the city to B.C. Supreme Court, arguing the reasons for rejecting that proposal were insufficient.
The court agreed and ordered the development permit board to take another look at it.
“I think what we have to remember is that this isn’t a rezoning.This is an outright (development permit) so what it means is likely it will get approved at the development permit board,” said Councillor Pete Fry.
Chinatown was one of the hardest hit neighbourhoods during the pandemic.
“We've had five really tough years in Chinatown. And we've seen the social decay in the neighborhood with the anti-Asian graffiti and vandalism on our social cultural institutions—the graffiti, the mischief, the social disorder,” said Eng.
He believes drawing more people into the area could change that.
“We really need bodies, body heat, people on the street, eyes on the street to help restore this neighborhood,” Eng said.
Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau warns against 'too much speculation' on how Russia's revolt affects Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the leaders of Nordic countries on Monday in expressing concern over the potential effects of this weekend's short-lived uprising in Russia, while stressing that their support for Ukraine remains steadfast.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
Wagner mercenary leader issues defiant audio statement as uncertainty swirls after mutiny
The leader of the Wagner mercenary group defended his short-lived insurrection in a boastful audio statement Monday, but uncertainty still swirled about his fate, as well as that of senior Russian military leaders, the impact on the war in Ukraine, and even the political future of President Vladimir Putin.
Airport worker dies after being 'ingested' into plane engine in Texas
A ground worker was killed at San Antonio International Airport after being 'ingested' into a plane’s engine Friday, officials said.
6 pieces of exercise equipment to bring on summer vacation
With the summer season officially here, many Canadians are likely preparing to go on trips over the next few months. Andrea Tam, CEO and head trainer at Tamfit Canada, shares six pieces of equipment that can be used to exercise while travelling over the summer.
opinion | What's the best credit card for you? Advice from an expert
Whether you're applying for your first credit card or trying to determine the next best card to add to your wallet, it's important to do your research. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some tips on finding the best credit card to suit your needs.
Could we live like 'The Jetsons'? This expert says cleaning robots may be on the way
Researchers from the United States have started teaching robots to help with household chores using artificial intelligence technology.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
Vancouver Island
-
New wildfire burning out of control near Port Alberni
The British Columbia Wildfire Service is responding to a small, out-of-control wildfire burning near Port Alberni.
-
This B.C. private island could be yours for $2.25 million
For those dreaming of an off-the-grid lifestyle, an entire island in B.C. that’s currently on the market might be calling your name.
-
'The classic David and Goliath story': Pig versus bear stand-off caught on camera
A heroic pig named Barbie Q defended her fellow farm animals from a bear, an act her owner says is an inspiration.
Calgary
-
Alberta homicide victim identified as California man
RCMP have identified the victim of a homicide in Rocky View County, Alta., as a man from California.
-
Calgary-based Suncor Energy says it suffered a cybersecurity incident
A Canadian oil company is the latest to report it experienced a cyber security incident.
-
Million-dollar phone call: Calgary lottery subscriber wins big
A Calgary man says he'll be enjoying his retired life a bit differently thanks to a lottery win this spring.
Edmonton
-
TransEd to replace cables as it submits paperwork for Valley Line Southeast LRT certification
TransEd, the company responsible for building and operating the Valley Line Southeast LRT, says cables need to be replaced before the line opens.
-
Cadotte Lake residents urged to shelter in place after report of gunshots at business
Police are advising residents of Cadotte Lake, Alta., to shelter in place after receiving a report of shots fired at a local business.
-
Body found in burned car in northeast Edmonton
A dead person was found in a vehicle on fire in northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Polling stations now open as Toronto votes for a new mayor
Until 8 p.m. today, eligible Toronto residents can cast their votes for which of the 102 mayoral candidates they want to see at the helm of city hall.
-
Man, 45, dies in hospital after daytime attack at Hamilton park
A man has died after being attacked Thursday morning at a public park in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Suncor Energy cyberattack hits Petro-Canada gas stations
A cyberattack is behind the Petro-Canada outage that has blocked customers from paying with credit cards at the pumps and logging into their accounts for several days.
Montreal
-
Thunderstorm and smog warnings in effect in Montreal and other regions of Quebec
Two weather alerts are in effect in Montreal first thing Monday morning. Environment and Climate Change Canada continued its smog alert for Montreal and the surrounding area and also issued a special weather statement for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.
-
City of Montreal reopens outdoor activities but cautions that air quality still 'not optimal'
The City of Montreal has announced that all its cultural and sports activities are back on regular schedules as of noon on Monday, based on the most recent public health recommendations.
-
Quebec police spokesperson charged with sexually assaulting a minor, appeared in court Monday
A spokesman for the Sûreté du Québec in Gaspésie is suspected of having sexually assaulted a minor. Claude Doiron appeared Monday morning at the Percé courthouse. According to the indictment, obtained by The Canadian Press, Sergeant Doiron, 60, allegedly "touched part of the body of A.B., a child under the age of 14, for sexual purposes" between May 1 and September 30, 1988.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg releases plan to help deal with budget shortfall
The City of Winnipeg is releasing a plan to shore up an anticipated budget shortfall.
-
'It's killing our people': Manitoba father encouraging people to say 'no' to fentanyl
A Winnipeg father is asking Manitobans to say, “No thanks, I’m good.”
-
Winnipeg Police warn residents after 9-year-old mauled by coyote
A 9-year-old boy is recovering after being mauled by a coyote on the outskirts of the city Saturday evening.
Saskatoon
-
No injuries reported after 19-car Sask. train derailment
No one was injured after a 19-car freight train derailment in Saskatchewan, according to Canada's transportation regulator.
-
Streets flooded in Prince Albert after severe storm
The City of Prince Albert was hit with a severe storm on Sunday that flooded streets and pelted the city with hail.
-
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
Regina
-
Regina police chief stands firm: Camp at city hall 'exploiting' homelessness
Regina’s Chief of Police says he stands by his comments made last week about a homeless encampment set up in front of city hall.
-
No injuries reported after 19-car Sask. train derailment
No one was injured after a 19-car freight train derailment in Saskatchewan, according to Canada's transportation regulator.
-
Sask. police caught 476 impaired drivers in May: SGI
Police in Saskatchewan caught 476 impaired drivers around the province throughout the month of May, a news release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said.
Atlantic
-
Pedestrian, 70, dies after being struck in Dartmouth
A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Saturday night.
-
Doctors Nova Scotia reaches tentative agreement with province
Doctors Nova Scotia has reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with government, the organization representing the province’s physicians said Monday.
-
Muggy weather this week for the Maritimes
The air in the Maritimes will likely feel heavy and muggy throughout the week with low pressure centred to the west and high pressure to the east.
London
-
Driver faces charges after stop by OPP and MTO
The driver of a commercial vehicle has been charged with multiple offences after being stopped by OPP. Just after 1:30 p.m. on June 21, the vehicle was stopped by police and the Ministry of Transportation in Grey County.
-
Driver charged for 60km/hr over the speed limit
A Huron County Lamborghini driver is charged after being stopped for driving in excess of 60km/hr over the posted speed limit.
-
Eastbound 401 reopens following truck rollover
Just before 1.a.m, OPP said a transport truck rolled over in the eastbound lanes near Union Road Southwold Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update Monday, June 26
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Monday, June 26.
-
Missing snake: Northern Ont. police seek help, warn caution
A 4-foot-long boa constrictor missing in northern Ontario.
-
Sibling fight escalates to threats and violence in West Nipissing
A dustup Saturday afternoon between two siblings ended with threats and violence, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Kitchener
-
'Scary to think they were in the area': Vehicle and home shot at in Cambridge
An early morning shooting in Cambridge has left a neighbourhood shaken.
-
Police looking for suspect after seven-kilometre car chase through Kitchener
Waterloo regional police and Peel police are both searching for a suspect after a seven-kilometre car chase through Kitchener.
-
Gas meter struck with golf clubs, woman charged: Guelph Police
A woman is facing mischief charges after Guelph Police say she struck a gas meter with golf clubs, causing a leak which forced several homes to be evacuated on the weekend.