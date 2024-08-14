VANCOUVER
    Death of man found in Maple Ridge 2 months ago now considered homicide, IHIT called in

    Police shared homicide victim Kristoffer Ong's name and photo in hopes of furthering their investigation. (IHIT)
    Homicide investigators have taken over the case of a man found dead in Maple Ridge more than two months ago.

    Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a report of a "sudden death" in the 12300 block of 224 Street shortly before 2 p.m. on June 8, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

    "A man was found deceased, and following an investigation, the victim’s death was deemed a homicide," IHIT said in the release, noting that it had taken over the investigation.

    IHIT said the victim was 42-year-old Kristoffer Rich Ong. The unit shared his name and photo in hopes of furthering its investigation.

    "We’re releasing Kristoffer’s name in hopes that those out there who had recent contact with him will reach out and help us develop a timeline of his activity leading up to his death," said Cpl. Chase Smith, in the release.

    "We’re asking anyone who had contact with Kristoffer, or anyone with information, to please call IHIT immediately."

    Investigators are also working with Ridge Meadows RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and Integrated Forensic Identification Services, police said.

    Anyone with information can share it by calling 877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. 

