VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are investigating the first homicide of the year after a man was assaulted in Oppenheimer Park.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, a 62-year-old man was assaulted on Jan. 1 at about 1 p.m.

Later identified by police as Jesus Cristobal-Esteban, the man was taken to hospital by paramedics where he became unconscious. He died from his injuries on Jan. 2.

"The identity of the suspect is not known at this time," VPD said in a news release. "However, police believe the victim and suspect had some sort of interaction prior to the assault."

The small Downtown Eastside park has been a controversial topic in recent months, as other residents, nearby businesses and some city councillors have called for decampment in the wake of multiple violent incidents.

"The city is saddened by the death of Jesus Cristobal-Esteban, who was assaulted in Oppenheimer Park, on Jan. 1 and we extend our condolences to his friends and family," said a statement from the City of Vancouver.

"We will support VPD with their investigation in any way we can."

Oppenheimer Park is under the Vancouver Park Board's jurisdiction, which so far hasn't sought an injunction against those living in the park.

Back in September representatives from the city and its fire and police departments called for an injunction to clear out the camp, but the board voted against one. Instead, it voted in favour of collaborating with the city to find alternative housing for residents.

That request followed an announcement from the City of Vancouver that it had spent nearly $1 million on dealing with issues in the park in the first eight months of 2019.

Coun. Melissa De Genova has called for an injunction on numerous occasions.

"From day one I've been calling for an end to this," she told CTV News Vancouver Friday. "I was very concerned this may be a situation that the park board and the city finds themselves in if this encampment moved forward."

In early December, however, park board commissioners agreed to a conditional injunction calling for certain conditions to be met including having a third party brought in to assess the situation.

Anyone with information about the New Year's Day incident is asked to contact Vancouver's homicide detectives at 604-717-2500. Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated if more information becomes available

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione