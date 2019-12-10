VANCOUVER -- A conditional injunction is now part of what a Vancouver board calls its "decampment plan" for a downtown park being used as a homeless camp.

In a statement Tuesday morning, the Vancouver Park Board said an injunction will support the eviction of a group of people calling Oppenheimer Park home, but only once conditions are met.

Among those conditions are that a third party be brought in to conduct an assessment of the situation in the park at Cordova Street and Jackson Avenue.

The assessment will include recommendations to enhance safety, provide support and seek shelter for those currently living in the park.

"This work will be done with a commitment to the principles of reconciliation and in consultation with those in the park," the board's statement said.

