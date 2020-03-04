VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police said a suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of Jesus Cristobal-Esteban, the city’s first homicide victim of 2020.

Glen Domenic Martin, a 50-year-old Vancouver man, was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with manslaughter, according to police.

"We hope this arrest brings some closure to the victim’s friends and family and the community," said Const. Tania Visintin in a statement.

According to Vancouver police, Cristobal-Esteban was assaulted on Jan. 1 around 1 p.m. at Oppenheimer Park. The 62-year-old man sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital by paramedics where he became unconscious. He died from his injuries on Jan. 2.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk and Angela Jung