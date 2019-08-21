Residents of a downtown Vancouver homeless camp have just hours left to pack up and leave, after being issued an order from the city earlier this week.

An estimated 100 to 200 people have been calling Oppenheimer Park home, but were notified on Monday that they'd need to leave by Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The city said it had located about 140 units of housing where campers could stay, including recently renovated single-room occupancy (SRO) options, and there are additional shelter spaces available as well.

Those who've been living in the park have had access to supports and to people who will help them pack their belongings. Moving trucks were brought in, and the city's park board offered storage options for those who can't move all their possessions into their new housing right away.

Previously, officials said the order issued by Vancouver's general manager was in response to concerns about health and safety, and because other options had been secured.

The city, outreach teams, the park board and firefighters have been working in the Downtown Eastside park for months, but compliance to rules including an order meant to reduce risk of fire has been limited, municipal officials said.

There have been 17 fires in the park between East Cordova and Powell streets in the last six months, and police have expressed concerns about an increase in violence.

Despite the order, many campers who spoke to CTV News earlier this week said they had no plans to leave.

A man who identified himself as the "mayor" of the encampment said he'd have to be removed by force. The city would not say whether that was an option.

The mood was tense Monday as park rangers went tent-to-tent, serving notices from the city.

One woman said it would just force her to camp somewhere else, and another shouted at a city official, "Run away, you coward."

But dozens more have accepted the new housing offers, the city said Tuesday.

In the first 24 hours or so, approximately 50 people had agreed to move into a more stable accommodation and others were still working with the city's homeless outreach group.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott and Ben Miljure