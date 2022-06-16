Dark web fentanyl from B.C. linked to overdose deaths of 2 U.S. Navy servicemen
A B.C. man has been indicted on federal charges in the United States in connection to the opioid overdose deaths of two U.S. Navy servicemen.
In a news release Thursday, B.C. RCMP said the man allegedly operated an international drug and money laundering organization on the dark web, which contributed to the deaths of the sailors south of the border.
A transnational crime investigation into the alleged dark web drug trafficking vendor "Canada1" was launched in 2017, which led Mounties to West Vancouver resident Thomas Michael Federuik.
The vendor was also connected to Paul Anthony Nicholls, from the U.K.
"During a U.S. investigation into two separate fentanyl overdose deaths of U.S. Navy servicemen, American authorities discovered packing material allegedly linking the deadly fentanyl to Canada1," Mounties said in the release.
"The toxic fentanyl shipped from Canada to the two U.S. Navy petty officers in Kingsland, Georgia has been attributed to their deaths."
Mounties said they were able to intercept several packages shipped by Canada1 to a residence in West Vancouver, and determined the contents to be fentanyl.
In March 2018, officers arrested both Federuik and Nicholls at the home and seized a large quantity of fentanyl from the property.
"Investigators also discovered mail tracking slips that coincided with the fentanyl packing material found by U.S. authorities," Mounties said.
"Since the most serious offences had taken place in the United States, it was determined that the U.S. Attorney's Office would take on the prosecution of this case, and pursue the extradition of Federuik and Nicholls to stand trial."
On May 24, 2022, officers arrested Federuik on a provisional arrest warrant. Nicholls was arrested simultaneously in the U.K.
According to the U.S. indictment, Federuik and Nicholls allegedly conspired to import drugs from China and Hungary, under the business names "East Van Eco Tours" and "Bridge City Consulting LLP."
The pair then allegedly distributed the drugs across the U.S.
"The indictment further alleges that the fentanyl packaged by the two suspects was shipped from Canada to Georgia, leading to the overdose deaths of the two U.S. servicemen," Mounties said.
Federuik and Nicholls are awaiting extradition proceedings before they are set to appear in a Georgia courtroom.
According to a report by the Public Health Agency of Canada, there was a total of 26,690 apparent opioid toxicity deaths between January 2016 and September 2021.
Of those deaths, the report found the majority took place in B.C., Alberta and Ontario. The toxic drug supply continues to be blamed for being a "major driver" of the crisis, according to the report.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported approximately 75,673 opioid overdose related deaths in the U.S. over the course of 2021 alone.
"Every single life claimed by the toxic opioid crisis leaves an untold number of loved ones in perpetual grief and anguish. We share their pain, and remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting communities within and beyond our borders from the deadly pipeline of toxic opioids," said Supt. Richard Bergevin in a news release.
Anyone who witnesses similar criminal activities can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
