

CTV News Vancouver





RCMP divers have arrived at a Manitoba town where two Vancouver Island teenagers accused of murder were last seen after a damaged boat was discovered.

Manitoba Mounties said when officers were conducting their search for the fugitives from a helicopter two days ago, they located a damaged aluminum boat on the shore of the Nelson River.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team has been tasked with conducting a thorough underwater search of the river Sunday.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were last seen near the town of Gillam, Man., on July 22.

The remote town has about 1,200 residents and only one road connecting it to the rest of the province, which has led to speculations that the suspects may have attempted to escape the area on foot or by boat.

RCMP said the two teens are suspects in the death of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend, Chynna Deese, after their bodies were discovered on the side of a remote portion of the Alaska Highway.

They have also been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, whose body was discovered over 400 kilometres away in Dease Lake, close to where their first vehicle was found abandoned and burned.

None of the charges against them have been proven in court.

Earlier in the week, there were reported sightings of the two suspects in the York Landing area of Manitoba. The tip proved to be fruitless after officers canvassed the ground and flew helicopters and drones in the air could not substantiate the tip.

The most recent sightings were reported in Ontario. The Ontario Provincial Police said they've received "numerous" tips from across the province, but have not been able to confirm any sightings so far.